Yogi Adityanath condoles death of people killed in Ghaziabad factory fire
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire incident at a candle factory in Ghaziabad.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire incident at a candle factory in Ghaziabad. The Chief Minister has directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to those who sustained injuries in the incident.
"UP Chief Minister directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to the injured in the fire incident at a candle factory in Bakharwa village of Modinagar, Ghaziabad," said Uttar Pradesh Chief minister's office. At least seven people were killed and four people injured in the fire on Sunday.
The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad. Yogi Adityanath has also sought a report regarding the incident by Sunday evening. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Ghaziabad
- Superintendent of Police
- Uttar Pradesh
- DM
- Modinagar
ALSO READ
Yoga is 'carrier of India's spiritual tradition': Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee
Ghaziabad: Delhi man kills woman for turning down marriage proposal, arrested
Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Yogi Adityanath orders setting up COVID help desks in police stations, hospitals in state