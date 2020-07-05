Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath condoles death of people killed in Ghaziabad factory fire

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire incident at a candle factory in Ghaziabad.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:39 IST
Yogi Adityanath condoles death of people killed in Ghaziabad factory fire
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire incident at a candle factory in Ghaziabad. The Chief Minister has directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to those who sustained injuries in the incident.

"UP Chief Minister directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to the injured in the fire incident at a candle factory in Bakharwa village of Modinagar, Ghaziabad," said Uttar Pradesh Chief minister's office. At least seven people were killed and four people injured in the fire on Sunday.

The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad. Yogi Adityanath has also sought a report regarding the incident by Sunday evening. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Too soon to say if safe to hold Republican convention in Florida -U.S. official

A top Trump administration health official said on Sunday it was not clear whether it will be safe to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month, as Florida sees record numbers of coronavirus cases. The Republican Pa...

West Bengal reports 895 new COVID-19 cases, 21 fatalities

As many as 21 deaths and 895 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the State Health Department on Sunday. With 895 new coronavirus cases, the tally of people infected with th...

Gautam Buddh Nagar plants 9.36 lakh saplings in a day, exceeds own target

As many as 9,36,000 saplings were planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of a mega afforestation drive carried out in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. The district had set a target of 8,86,000 plantations but exceeded it by 50,00...

BPCL holds 62 patents; 68 more innovations awaiting approvals

Bharat Petroleums Corporate Research Development Centre CRDC has bagged as many as 62 patents since its inception 19 years ago and is awaiting 68 more. Since its establishment in July 2001, CRDC has developed a bouquet of innovations, bagg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020