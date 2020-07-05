Punjab's COVID-19 tally jumps to 6,283 with 175 new cases

A total of 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 6,283, as per information provided by the state health department. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 4,408 recoveries and 164 deaths.

"Punjab reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases at 70 were confirmed from Ludhiana on Sunday. Now, the total number of cases stands at 6,283 including 4,408 recoveries and 164 deaths," the health department stated. India has reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With these new cases, the country's coronavirus count now stands at 6,73,165 cases of which 2,44,814 patients are active cases.