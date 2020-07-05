Total 11,001 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
There are a total of 11,001 COVID-19 cases in Assam, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:24 IST
There are a total of 11,001 COVID-19 cases in Assam, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Addressing a daily press conference on coronavirus situation in the state, Sharma said, "Today there are a total of 11,001 COVID-19 patients in Assam. So far 7,433 have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment. There are 3,551 active cases in the state."
"We have completed 4,55,213 tests today. Assam is at the fourth position in terms of tests per million population across India. In Assam, the number of COVID 19 patients has doubled in the last thirteen days," he added. Assam government has started plasma bank in Guwahati, Sharma said.
He further said that he visited COVID-19 Ward ICU at GMCH, after putting on PPE kit. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)
