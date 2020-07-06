30 kg gold seized from 'diplomatic baggage' at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thirty kilogram of gold which was concealed in a "diplomatic baggage" was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Sunday by the customs department. Customs officials said that the consignment was dispatched from a foreign country for a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Speaking to ANI, a senior customs official said that the department got secret information about the consignment and two senior officers were directed to examine the case. "Over 30 kg of gold was seized and a person was detained. Two-three persons are hiding. The investigation is underway and we could understand that some scamsters or financiers are operating behind and they have booked the consignment in the name of a person with diplomatic immunity," he said.

"We are also locating other witnesses. Some are absconding. This is probably the first time that such contraband has been found. We can't take any coercive action. They are cooperating. As long as they are cooperating it is fine. We are trying to find out if there is any racket behind this," he added. Speaking further, the official said: "During the examination, we have gathered some evidence. We are talking to one more people. We have also requested three-four persons to come forward and talk to us."

He further said that the case is good enough for further action against persons involved. "These are diplomatic goods for personal use. If certain conditions are met, we can investigate. The procedure entails we contact MEA, they talk to the country concerned. We are sure that we have a case good enough for further action. One is under Customs Act, under this we issue notice we can seize the consignment," he said.

"Then we can prosecute the person. We can also file a criminal complaint in court. If the court takes cognizance of that then that person becomes accused of certain offence then he would be subjected to proceedings there. We can go for SAFEMA and attach his properties. We have a number of options. We will gather the fact and come to a conclusion," he added. The official said that the department is checking the purity of gold and completing other formalities.