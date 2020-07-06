SC dismisses plea alleging bias in listing of cases, imposes fine

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea alleging bias in listing of cases by its registry officials and imposed a token fine of of Rs 100 on the petitioner

A bench comprising Arun Mishra and S A Nazeer said it was dismissing the PIL filed by lawyer Reepal Kansal and was imposing a cost of Rs 100 on him for filing such a petition

The PIL alleged that preference was being accorded to listing the cases of influential lawyers/petitioners.