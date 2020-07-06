UP police increase bounty to Rs 2.5 lakh for arrest of Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey

The Office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police announced on Monday that bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which eight police personnel lost their lives.

Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed in the incident. Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)