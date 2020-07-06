Left Menu
Police recovers register allegedly comprising details of northeast Delhi violence, say sources

The Special Cell of Delhi Police have recovered from the residence of Jamia coordination committee member Meeran Haider a register allegedly comprising details of the funds distributed for organizing the northeast Delhi violence, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police have recovered from the residence of Jamia coordination committee member Meeran Haider a register allegedly comprising details of the funds distributed for organizing the northeast Delhi violence, sources said on Monday. According to police sources, the register recovered also consists of other details about the violence and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for handwriting analysis.

A team of the Delhi Police had earlier conducted a search at the residence of Meeran Haider, who was booked and arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in February this year. The police recovered the register and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from his residence, sources said adding that it was discovered during the investigation that Rs 5 lakh had been deposited into his account ahead of the violence. Sources said that the funds had come from Oman and UK.

The connection of the register with the violence is being probed by the police, sources said. In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence and hundreds of others were injured.

Over 700 FIRs were lodged and the SIT probing the matter has arrested or detained more than 2,500 people in connection with the cases pertaining to the violence. (ANI)

