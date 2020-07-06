Left Menu
A total of 1,322 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,019, an officer said.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:08 IST
Andhra reports 1,322 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,322 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,019, an officer said. With seven persons succumbed to coronavirus infection on Monday, the death toll now stands at 239, said state COVID nodal officer in a daily bulletin.

"In the last 24 hours; 16,712 samples were tested in the state. 1,263 of them were detected COVID positive. Apart from them; 56 came from other states and 3 came from other countries have been detected COVID positive. With them, total positive cases in the last 24 hours increased to 1322," as per the bulleti.n With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 20,019 out of which 10,860 are active, it added.

Moreover, 8,920 have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the disease. India's COVID-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

