Three more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

Three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. In ITBP, there are a total of 151 COVID-19 active cases and 273 have recovered to date.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

