Kerala reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 5,522
A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,522, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:20 IST
A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,522, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the 5,522 cases, the number of active cases stands at 2,252, stated Vijayan.
India's COVID-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)
