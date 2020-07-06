Ghaziabad factory fire: NHRC issues notice to UP Chief Secy, DGP; seeks report within 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP over the death of seven persons due to fire in an "illegal" candle factory of Ghaziabad. The commission has called for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the action taken against the factory owner and the delinquent officers/officials, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and relief/rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved, by the state.

"It is necessary for the local administration to fix the responsibility of the concerned officer and start departmental/ criminal proceedings against them, immediately to ensure justice to the victims and their families," NHRC said in its notice. The commission said that as per the news report, once a police team had conducted a raid at the alleged illegal factory but no action was taken by them.

The factory has been operational for a period of one and a half years hence, it is difficult to believe that the local authorities were not aware of the said illegal unit under their jurisdiction, it said adding that incident indicates towards "sheer negligent attitude" of the civil as well as police authorities due to which several people have lost their lives and many are seriously injured. "This is a case of violation of human rights," the NHRC noted.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Sunday had said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in candle factory fire incident in Ghaziabad and an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid will be provided to the injured, he had added.

At least seven people were killed and four people injured after an explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad on Sunday. (ANI)