Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad factory fire: NHRC issues notice to UP Chief Secy, DGP; seeks report within 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP over the death of seven persons due to fire in an "illegal" candle factory of Ghaziabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:15 IST
Ghaziabad factory fire: NHRC issues notice to UP Chief Secy, DGP; seeks report within 4 weeks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP over the death of seven persons due to fire in an "illegal" candle factory of Ghaziabad. The commission has called for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the action taken against the factory owner and the delinquent officers/officials, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and relief/rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved, by the state.

"It is necessary for the local administration to fix the responsibility of the concerned officer and start departmental/ criminal proceedings against them, immediately to ensure justice to the victims and their families," NHRC said in its notice. The commission said that as per the news report, once a police team had conducted a raid at the alleged illegal factory but no action was taken by them.

The factory has been operational for a period of one and a half years hence, it is difficult to believe that the local authorities were not aware of the said illegal unit under their jurisdiction, it said adding that incident indicates towards "sheer negligent attitude" of the civil as well as police authorities due to which several people have lost their lives and many are seriously injured. "This is a case of violation of human rights," the NHRC noted.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Sunday had said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in candle factory fire incident in Ghaziabad and an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid will be provided to the injured, he had added.

At least seven people were killed and four people injured after an explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Robust rule of law a must before getting EU money, top official says

European Union countries should only get money from the blocs budget and the COVID-19 recovery fund if they have robust courts and safeguards against corruption, a top official said on Monday, a couched warning to Poland and Hungary, among ...

U’khand BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP leaders on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjeeon his birth anniversary and described him as a leader who sacrificed his life for the countrys unity and integrityDr Mukherjee accorded top priority to...

NHL says nine more players test positive

The NHL announced Monday that nine additional players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the leaguewide total to 35. There were eight positive tests among players reporting to team training facilities for voluntary workouts ...

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCARs only Black driver and criticized its decision to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues. Exploiting racial tensions, Trump wrongly accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020