Siddaramaiah should refrain from making allegations without evidence: Karnataka CM on Cong's allegation of irregularities in medical purchases

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday suggested that Congress leader Siddaramaiah can examine all necessary documents related to purchase of COVID-19 related equipment and if any corruption is found then action will be taken against the guilty but said he should refrain from making allegations without evidence.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:49 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to media in Bengaluru on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Yediyurappa was responding to Siddaramaiah's allegation of irregularities in medical purchases.

"He can examine all necessary documents and if any corruption is found, we will take stringent action against the guilty. But making allegations without evidence isn't right," Karnataka Chief Minister said. On July 3, Siddaramaiah had said, "Karnataka government has purchased COVID-19 related equipment for over Rs 3,000 crores. The Government has paid three times more than the market price. I strongly feel that there is the misappropriation by govt. I demand them to declare a list of bought items and their prices."

While on June 30, Siddaramaiah had demanded setting up of an all-party committee to monitor treatment-related issues in hospitals and had said there are allegations of "corruption and nepotism" in the management of COVID-19 treatment. In a tweet, Siddaramaiah had said that Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa should immediately form all-party monitoring committee.

"This is very much needed to increase public confidence in the backdrop of several complaints," he had said. "There are allegations of corruption and nepotism in the management of COVID-19 treatment. It is need of the hour to manage this unprecedented health crisis with public safety as the only objective," he had said in another tweet. (ANI)

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

