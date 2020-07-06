UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:40 IST
British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday China's accusation that Britain had indulged in "gross interference" over Beijing's imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. "This isn't a gross interference in domestic affairs," Raab told Reuters in an interview.
"It's a matter of trust and lots of countries around the world are asking this question: does China live up to its international obligations?" Earlier on Monday, China's ambassador to London accused Britain of making irresponsible remarks about the new security legislation in Hong Kong which he said could damage future Chinese investment.
