Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 video-conference meetings of prisoners with lawyers allowed twice a week in all jails: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has allowed two video-conference meetings of prisoners with lawyers twice a week in all jails in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:11 IST
2 video-conference meetings of prisoners with lawyers allowed twice a week in all jails: Delhi govt to HC
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has allowed two video-conference meetings of prisoners with lawyers twice a week in all jails in the national capital. Appearing for Delhi government, advocate Satyakam told a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that it has issued a circular on July 6 whereby legal meetings of all prisoners of Tihar jail has been allowed.

Representing petitioner Sarthak Maggon, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urged the court to issue certain directions related to privacy in the legal meetings. According to the circular, the legal interview shall be conducted in the presence of Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent or other jail staff but out of the hearing. The court also clarified that the legal meetings will be conducted in the presence of jail superintendents but they will be out of the range of hearing during the meeting.

With these directions, the court disposed of the petitions filed by one Ajit P Singh and another by Sarthak Maggon, seeking directions to the prison authorities to allow a legal meeting of prisoners with advocates. The court has appreciated the concerned authorities for taking a stand of permitting legal interviews to prisoners. The court said that there is always a scope of amendments and so suggestions given by the petitioners should be kept in mind to make the facilities more user friendly.

Advocate Sarthak Maggon sought quashing of an order dated March 25, which suspended the physical legal meetings in Tihar Jail, saying that telephonic legal meetings were to be set up thereafter but no such set up has been provided so far. This has led to delays in both access and administration of justice because both the advocates and inmates are struggling to establish a connection for the purposes of seeking appropriate remedies applicable under law thereby jeopardising their innate right to personal liberty and quality of life in the backdrop of a global pandemic, the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. firms in India not ready to pay digital tax, lobby group says

A lobby group representing U.S. technology giants has said its members are not yet ready to make the first payment of the countrys digital tax due this week, urging New Delhi to defer the move.India in March said all foreign billings for di...

UK says it can draw investment and defend values after Huawei row

Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...

Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing projects at borders with BRO chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. Lt Gen Harpal Singh brief...

Govt making changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants

The Government is making immediate short-term changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants already onshore in New Zealand and their employers, while also ensuring New Zealanders needing work are prioritised, Immigration Minister I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020