18 CAPF personnel died due to COVID-19 in June, total infected jawans now close to 5,000

While on one hand jawans in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who were tested COVID-19 positive and has recovered are donating plasma, but on the other side figures of COVID-19 patients in Paramilitary forces are rising consistently. Total deaths in CAPF have reached 27, out of which 18 deaths have happened in the month of June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma While on one hand jawans in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who were tested COVID-19 positive and has recovered are donating plasma, but on the other side figures of COVID-19 patients in Paramilitary forces are rising consistently. Total deaths in CAPF have reached 27, out of which 18 deaths have happened in the month of June.

Also, the total number of COVID patients have crossed 4,800-mark in CAPF but at present 1,905 cases are active. According to the data accessed by ANI, highest deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In the month of June, seven jawans died due to the lethal infection. In CRPF, a total of nine deaths have happened due to the pandemic so far.

Also, CRPF has a total of 1,510 cases of COVID-19 till Sunday, out of which 755 are active cases. CRPF is followed by CISF in terms of deaths where eight jawans have died due to COVID and 50 per cent of them died in June. The CISF currently has 1,021 cases till Sunday, out of which 38 per cent are active.

Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) has second-highest cases in CAPF but the total number of deaths was lesser than other two para-military forces. In BSF total cases have crossed 1,300 mark and five deaths have been reported so far, out of which three have died last month. At present, BSF has recorded 526 cases of novel coronavirus infection.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is also involved in COVID operations and managing world's largest Sardar Patel COVID-19 care centre in Delhi, has recorded 425 cases and 151 are active now. The ITBP has recorded three deaths and two of them have happened in the month of June. Infact Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) which is less affected with COVID-19 recorded two deaths and both the jawans died in June. So far, SSB has recorded 153 cases and only 26 are active cases, rest have been discharged and fit.

At present, National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) has seen massive spike in cases in the last few weeks. Total 249 jawans deployed in different locations have been tested positive and almost 100 cases are active. Nation Security Guard (NSG) has least cases (75) among all Paramilitary forces and only 10 per cent are active cases now and 90 per cent have recovered and fit to join back the force. (ANI)

