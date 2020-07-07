Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians
"Of course, the principle of reciprocity and some kind of retaliatory response will apply to the extent that it suits the interests of the Russian Federation." The sanctions targeted Russian nationals who Britain says were involved in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:33 IST
Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the country's top state investigator, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money". "We can only regret such unfriendly steps," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Of course, the principle of reciprocity and some kind of retaliatory response will apply to the extent that it suits the interests of the Russian Federation."
The sanctions targeted Russian nationals who Britain says were involved in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud. died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.
