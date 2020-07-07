Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians

"Of course, the principle of reciprocity and some kind of retaliatory response will apply to the extent that it suits the interests of the Russian Federation." The sanctions targeted Russian nationals who Britain says were involved in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:33 IST
Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians

Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the country's top state investigator, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money". "We can only regret such unfriendly steps," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Of course, the principle of reciprocity and some kind of retaliatory response will apply to the extent that it suits the interests of the Russian Federation."

The sanctions targeted Russian nationals who Britain says were involved in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud. died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Degree without exam: HC says UGC be made party to PIL

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed that the University Grants Commission UGC be made a party to a PIL challenging the Maharashtra governments decision to issue degrees without holding final year exams. Owing to coronavirus and lockdo...

Leaders who acted against party candidates in assembly polls to be deprived of posts: Delhi BJP prez

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said the party will adopt a zero tolerance policy towards leaders and workers who acted against its candidates during the Delhi Assembly polls in February and will not be considered for block, dist...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 529 p.m.Highest single-day spike of 1,332 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally rises to 29,968. 505 p.m.CBSE rationalises syllabus...

Irregularities in Mumbai airport operations: ED files money laundering case against GVK group, MIAL

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a money laundering case against the GVK group, the Mumbai International Airport Limited MIAL and others to probe alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in the operations of the Mumbai air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020