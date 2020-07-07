Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians

Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the country's top state investigator, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money".

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:35 IST
Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians

Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the country's top state investigator, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money". "We can only regret such unfriendly steps," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Of course, the principle of reciprocity and some kind of retaliatory response will apply to the extent that it suits the interests of the Russian Federation."

Asked about the warning from Moscow, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The Foreign Secretary has made clear that this sanctions regime is not intended to target countries. It's a smart tool allowing for the targeted sanctioning of individuals and entities involved in serious violations or abuses of human rights." The sanctions targeted Russian nationals who Britain says were involved in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud, died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress demands CBI probe in Kerala gold smuggling case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation in the gold smuggling case, saying that role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also be probed. The case should b...

Climate battles are moving into the courtroom, and lawyers are getting creative

Climate change may be having its day in court. With the slow pace of international climate negotiations, lawyers from Switzerland to San Francisco are increasingly filing lawsuits demanding action.And they are getting creative -- using new ...

ICC CEO lauds ECB's efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has lauded England and Wales Cricket Board ECB for its efforts in creating a bio-secure environment for the Test series against West Indies beginning on Wednesday. International cricket will return after 117...

J&K admin decides to reopen parks, gardens

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that all the parks and gardens in the union territory will be thrown open to the public from Wednesday. Advisor to the J-K Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan made the announcement on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020