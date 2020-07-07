Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ventilator-equipped hospital to be set up at Nitish Kumar's residence

A ventilator equipped hospital will be set up at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:54 IST
Ventilator-equipped hospital to be set up at Nitish Kumar's residence
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A ventilator equipped hospital will be set up at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Six doctors and three nurses from the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), which is incidentally the only COVID hospital in the state, will work in three shifts at the chief minister's residence to assure round the clock duty. The medical equipment for the hospital too will come from PMCH, as per an order by the PMCH after the health secretary directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

This comes after test reports of the niece of the Chief Minister returned positive for COVID-19. According to sources, she has been taken to the isolation ward at a hospital here for treatment and the official residence of the chief minister is being sanitised. Kumar and four of his secretaries had got themselves tested for coronavirus earlier on Saturday after they attended an event in which Acting Chairman of the state Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, had participated in.

The chief minister's test reports are said to have returned negative. According to an order issued by the Director, PMCH, "According to the orders given by the Additional Secretary, Health Department, Bihar over the phone, in view of the controlling the spread of coronavirus infection and keeping the preventive measures in mind a ventilator-equipped hospital is to be operated at the Chief Minister's residence. For this, doctors and nurses working at PMCH are being deputed in three shifts."

The order signed today comes into force with immediate effect. Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has attacked the chief minister over this move.

Through a tweet, Yadav questioned as to why the facilities being provided to Nitish Kumar are not there for the common man even after four months of the breakout of COVID-19. "The CM's corona testing is done in just two hours and the report too comes. His niece gets infected with corona and a ventilator-equipped hospital and six doctors, nurses and an army of medical workers is deployed at his house. Even after four months why are these facilities unavailable for the common man?" Yadav's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

Yadav had earlier today accused the State government of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections. "The coronavirus cases are increasing at a very high rate in Bihar. But the government is neither worried about tests, nor about treatment. The entire government machinery is busy with the upcoming elections. It is hiding figures. If the government does not watch out, then the situation may become more explosive by August-September", Yadav tweeted.

Currently, Bihar has 12,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 8,997 patients have recovered, while 97 have lost their lives. The state elections are slated to be held later this year for 243 Assembly seats.(ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress demands CBI probe in Kerala gold smuggling case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation in the gold smuggling case, saying that role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also be probed. The case should b...

Climate battles are moving into the courtroom, and lawyers are getting creative

Climate change may be having its day in court. With the slow pace of international climate negotiations, lawyers from Switzerland to San Francisco are increasingly filing lawsuits demanding action.And they are getting creative -- using new ...

ICC CEO lauds ECB's efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has lauded England and Wales Cricket Board ECB for its efforts in creating a bio-secure environment for the Test series against West Indies beginning on Wednesday. International cricket will return after 117...

J&K admin decides to reopen parks, gardens

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that all the parks and gardens in the union territory will be thrown open to the public from Wednesday. Advisor to the J-K Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan made the announcement on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020