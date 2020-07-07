Almost half of nearly 5,000 FBI counter-intelligence cases related to China - FBI chief

Almost half of nearly 5,000 FBI counter-intelligence cases related to China - FBI chiefReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:22 IST
Almost half of nearly 5,000 active FBI counter-intelligence cases now underway are related to China, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday.
"We've now reached a point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counter-intelligence case about every 10 hours," Wray said in an address to the Hudson Institute thinktank. "Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counter-intelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are related to China."
- READ MORE ON:
- FBI
- Christopher Wray
- China
- Hudson Institute
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Motor racing-FBI and NASCAR investigate noose found in Wallace's garage
Conducting 2000 active investigations connected to Chinese Communist Party: FBI
Chinese ambassador in US secretly recruited scientists: FBI
FACTBOX-Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant under FBI investigation?
FBI, Justice Department probing death of Black man in encounter with Colorado police