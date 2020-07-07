Almost half of nearly 5,000 FBI counter-intelligence cases related to China - FBI chief

Almost half of nearly 5,000 active FBI counter-intelligence cases now underway are related to China, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday.

"We've now reached a point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counter-intelligence case about every 10 hours," Wray said in an address to the Hudson Institute thinktank. "Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counter-intelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are related to China."