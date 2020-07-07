Left Menu
Germany eyes breakthrough in EU migration dispute this year

The EU has turned to tightening its borders and asylum laws, slashing the number of arrivals from more than one million in 2015 to 123,000 last year, according to U.N. data.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany said on Tuesday it wants European Union nations to overcome a deadlock on how to handle refugees and migrants this year, weighing in on a bruising dispute that has divided the 27-member bloc for years.

With Berlin holding the EU's rotating presidency until the end of the year, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he wanted to get "at least a political agreement on the most important issues" to reform the bloc's asylum system that collapsed in 2015 during a major increase in migrant arrivals to Europe. "It's always (just) a small number of member states willing to admit migrants and this in unworthy of the EU," he said.

"If they are entitled to international protection, we should expect solidarity from all EU member states to admit these people. You cannot solve this question by leaving it to Italy, Spain, Malta or Greece." That goes to the heart of the dispute in the EU, where ex-communist, eastern countries including Poland and Hungary have dug in their heels, refusing to host any of the people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

The EU has turned to tightening its borders and asylum laws, slashing the number of arrivals from more than one million in 2015 to 123,000 last year, according to U.N. data. Seehofer said he hoped the reluctant countries would now reconsider, though a Polish diplomat stressed any legal obligation to host the new arrivals was a no-go for Warsaw.

Brussels is due to propose an overhaul of the EU's troubled asylum rules after the 27 national leaders agree on a mass economic stimulus to recover from the coronavirus pandemic - another thorny theme requiring unanimity of all EU countries. "Human mobility and cross-border trade... will be essential to recover from the COVID-19 engendered crisis," the U.N. migration agency said in a statement on Tuesday, calling on the EU to ensure safe and legal migration, including for job openings.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

