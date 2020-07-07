Kanpur Encounter: UP Minister hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of slain SI
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday met the family members of Sub-Inspector (SI) Nebu Lal, who lost his life along with 7 other policemen in Kanpur encounter case in which history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, along with his gang had ambushed policemen in Bikaru village.ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:24 IST
Slain SI Nebu Lal was a resident of Bhiti village of Prayagraj and was posted in Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur. After meeting the family, Minister said, "It is an unfortunate event in which 8 brave UP Policemen died. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I came here to meet Nebu Lal, I have deposited Rs 80,000 in his mother's account and Rs 20000 in his father's account."
"I have also promised to build a playground in this village on his name in his memory. We are standing in solidarity with the family in this hour of grief," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter.
The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. (ANI)
