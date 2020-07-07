5134 new COVID-19 cases, 224 deaths reported in Maharashtra
A total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,17,121, Public Health Department said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:19 IST
A total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,17,121, Public Health Department said. According to the official data, 3,296 patients were discharged today. The total number of positive cases includes 1,18,558 recovered, 9250 deaths and 89,294 active cases.
Meanwhile, one new COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the area is now at 2,335, including 352 active cases and 1,735 discharges, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
- Dharavi
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: BMC launches 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan to combat COVID-19
M&M introduces Sarpanch Plus tractors in Maharashtra at ex-showroom price of Rs 6.60 lakh
Maharashtra police report 55 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,103
HC seeks Maharashtra govt's stand on pending ICSE board exams
Maharashtra currently has 103 COVID testing labs: State Health Ministry