36 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh
Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 180 in the Union Territory, Department of Information and Public relations Leh, Ladakh.ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:32 IST
Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 180 in the Union Territory, Department of Information and Public relations Leh, Ladakh. According to the official data, there are 115 cases in Leh and 65 in Kargil district. 24 patients cured and discharged today.
With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160. Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)
