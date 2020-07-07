Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers now assured of barrier-free trading, remunerative prices for agriculture produce after recent agricultural reforms: Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:02 IST
Farmers now assured of barrier-free trading, remunerative prices for agriculture produce after recent agricultural reforms: Tomar
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. According to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, laying the foundation stone through video-conference of the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Dataganj, Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar said that with the implementation of the two new ordinances and other legal reforms in agriculture sector, farmers can now sell their produce anywhere in the country at remunerative prices and all restrictions on them have been removed.

"The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 will serve to ensure that along with agreement with traders on purchase of agricultural produce, farmers are now assured beforehand of guaranteed return of their production costs," Tomar said. The Union Agriculture Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts have been made to bridge the gap between agriculture and other sectors. The country is now not only self-sufficient but also surplus in foodgrain production. There are 86 per cent small and marginal farmers in the country, who should all have access to government schemes, programmes and facilities. KVKs and scientists have an important role to play in ensuring this.

The Minister stressed on the important role of the KVKs in ensuring that farmers give attention to soil health testing, refrain from using excessive pesticides, save water in irrigation and increase their crop production. He said that KVKs also have a leading role to play in increasing cluster farming, and development of crops for which local environment is conducive. Tomar said that there are 86 KVKs in UP, which are doing commendable work. Opening of 20 new KVKs in the state had been approved, out of which 17 are already functioning. The remaining three will be soon opened in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli and Azamgarh. Another KVK is proposed in Moradabad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Renewed Young Justice Season 4 likely to have 26 episodes, release possible in 2020?

Young Justice Season 4 is a highly anticipated American superhero animated television series fans have been waiting for since August last year. The series debuted with an hour-long special on November 26, 2010, with the airing of the first ...

Florida county votes against giving new home to displaced Confederate statue

Officials of a central Florida county voted on Tuesday to rescind a decision last year to give a new home to a Confederate statue being removed from a gallery in the U.S. Capitol, saying the reversal would bring the community together. The ...

Renovation of centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam nears completion

Repair work on the centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam here is finally nearing completion, the Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation said. The state government had allocated Rs 85 lakh to repair the damages in Theerthavari Mandapam. Of the 36 pil...

1 held for murder in Muzaffarnagar

After a woman was found murdered in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police have arrested one suspect in the case, officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Sohanbir, had an affair with the woman named Ruchi, but allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020