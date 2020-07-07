Andhra CM to lay foundation of 3MW solar plant on his father's birth anniversary
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday will lay the foundation of 3 Megawatt solar plant and inaugurate new building complex at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) on the birth anniversary of his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, which is celebrated on July 8.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday will lay the foundation of 3 Megawatt solar plant and inaugurate new building complex at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) on the birth anniversary of his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, which is celebrated on July 8. Jaganmohan Reddy has reached the Kadapa district to pay homage to his father at his graveyard YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya. On Wednesday, he will be inaugurating a new building complex and will lay the foundation for the 3MW solar plant, according to the sources.
KKN Anburajan, IPS, Superintendent of Police said, "The arrangements have been made at RGUKT university for Chief Minister's visit. Kadapa district police have made tight security at YSR Ghat, RGUKT and other places for his tour. District SP Anburajan has visited and monitored the security arrangements. In the wake of COVID spreading, Standard Operating Procedures are being followed. "Everybody willing to attend the tour will be allowed only after their COVID 19 test," SP said. (ANI)
