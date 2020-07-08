Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remains of another of 43 missing students identified, Mexico says

Investigators have found a bone fragment belonging to one of the 43 student teachers who disappeared in Mexico in 2014, the Attorney General's office said on Tuesday, only the second set of remains to be definitively identified in a case that has roiled the country. The abduction and apparent massacre of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in September 2014 battered Mexico's reputation and became a symbol of the country's failure to tackle chronic gang violence and corruption.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 02:20 IST
Remains of another of 43 missing students identified, Mexico says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Investigators have found a bone fragment belonging to one of the 43 student teachers who disappeared in Mexico in 2014, the Attorney General's office said on Tuesday, only the second set of remains to be definitively identified in a case that has roiled the country.

The abduction and apparent massacre of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in September 2014 battered Mexico's reputation and became a symbol of the country's failure to tackle chronic gang violence and corruption. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office 19 months ago, pledging to shed light on the crime after the last government's conclusions about the case were widely criticized.

Prosecutors announced the find of the bone fragment of Christian Alfonso Rodriguez Telumbre as they again questioned central parts of the previous official story. Omar Gomez, the prosecutor who has overseen a fresh probe into the case, said investigators from Austria's University of Innsbruck identified the bone, which was among remains found in the Cocula municipality of Guerrero state last November.

"This is a new era that breaks with the false narrative which shut down more possibilities to search and to find," he told reporters. "More than five years after the incident, human remains belonging to one of the victims have been identified." After their abduction by corrupt police in the southwestern city of Iguala, the students were killed and incinerated by gang members at a waste dump in Cocula, according to the original account.

But the fragment, whose identification was confirmed by an Argentine forensic team, was not found at the Cocula dump, Gomez said. In late 2014, Mexico announced it had identified the remains of one of the students, Alexander Mora. Subsequent evidence of a second student was never definitively confirmed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says received reports of U.S. formal withdrawal

The World Health Organization has received reports that the United States formally notified the U.N. Secretary General of its withdrawal from the WHO, it said on Tuesday, but has no further information at this stage.We have received reports...

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Floridas coronavirus cases have soared in the last...

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020