Kanpur ambush: One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested
Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said "Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area.PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 08-07-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:50 IST
Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said
"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI. Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3
Earlier in the morning, the state's Special Task Force gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Dubey
- Hamirpur
- Special Task Force
- Maudaha
ALSO READ
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest
Shoot him wherever he is, says criminal Vikas Dubey's mother
Kanpur attack: Reward for arrest of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh
Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey's photos put up at Unnao toll plaza
Kanpur encounter: Dist administration demolishes house of main accused Vikas Dubey