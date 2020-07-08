Arvind Kejriwal asks Health Secy to share detailed analysis of factors behind COVID-19 deaths in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed Delhi Health Secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the capital city in the last two weeks. The objective is to take measures to further reduce COVID-19 deaths in the national capital.

So far, 3,165 fatalities have been reported due to the highly-contagious disease in Delhi. The deaths have witnessed a decline from the peak over 120 per day in June to 50 deaths on July 7.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also directed all government and private COVID hospitals to get feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge. According to Health Ministry, Delhi so far recorded 1,02,831 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 25,449 are active cases and 74,217 patients have been discharged. (ANI)