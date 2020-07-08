Prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru, 2 arrested
Two persons were arrested on Wednesday after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a prostitution racket in a raid at a guest house in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur area.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:03 IST
Two persons were arrested on Wednesday after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a prostitution racket in a raid at a guest house in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur area.
According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, five women were rescued.
CCB sleuths also raided a similar prostitution racket last week, in which 27 women were rescued. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Crime Branch
- Sandeep Patil
- Bengaluru