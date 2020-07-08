HC orders drone survey of Sanjay Van as video shows illegal encroachment

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the authorities to conduct a drone survey of Sanjay Van here after taking cognisance of a social media video showing illegal encroachments. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, took suo motu cognisance of the video and initiated a PIL on its own.

The court issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government, Delhi Police and DDA seeking their responses on the issue. Central government standing counsel Arun Bhardwaj said the court has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Police to file status reports and directed that if the authorities find any encroachment on the forest land, it should be immediately removed.

The court also directed that a survey of Sanjay Van be conducted through drones and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29, he said. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain accepted notice on behalf of Delhi Police and advocate Arjun Pant appeared for DDA.

Sanjay Van is a forest area near Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli in South Delhi..