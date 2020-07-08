Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLU student death: SC gives 2 months deadline to Raj police to complete probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Rajasthan Police two months deadline to complete the investigation into the suspicious death of National Law University (NLU)-Jodhpur student in 2017.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:32 IST
NLU student death: SC gives 2 months deadline to Raj police to complete probe
Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Rajasthan Police two months deadline to complete the investigation into the suspicious death of National Law University (NLU)-Jodhpur student in 2017. A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman asks the police to complete the investigation in two months into the death of NLU student Vikrant Nagaich.

The top court was hearing a plea by the student's mother seeking transfer of the investigation in the case from the Rajasthan police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Neetu Kumar Nagaich, the mother of the deceased student, had approached the apex court and accused the state police of "lackadaisical and callous manner of the probe" into the FIR lodged on June 29, 2018, with Jodhpur's Mandore police station.

She has sought an independent inquiry while complaining of a shoddy probe with probable collusion to shield some influentials. The mother of 21-year-old NLU student claimed that the FIR in the case was not registered for a period of 10 months from the date when the incident occurred, and was reluctantly filed thereafter. Three years since, the investigation is at a standstill with no progress and no chargesheet filed in the case, stated the plea.

In the plea, she added that the state was "criminally negligent in the investigation" or was "trying to cover" up for the perpetrators or had some malafide intention. The third-year law student, Vikrant was found dead on August 14, 2017, under unnatural circumstances near a railway track opposite the university. The authorities tried to present the case as that of suicide due to alleged depression. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Westworld’ star Thandie Newton reveals racist encounter with Amy Pascal

Actor Thandie Newton has opened up about the harassment she faced from Hollywood executives and directors in her career, including a racist encounter with former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal. In a revealing interview with Vulture, the acto...

Pak claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file review petition, wants to follow up on mercy plea

Pakistan has claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition and wants to go ahead with his pending mercy plea. He Kulbhushan Jadhav preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has of...

Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf state of Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.The country reported 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total ...

Civil rights groups denounce Facebook over hate speech

Facebook keeps telling critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation. And the companys detractors keep not buying it.On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020