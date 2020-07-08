Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says order in 2-3 weeks on HC quashing AP govt ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one filed by Andhra Pradesh government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five to three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:56 IST
SC says order in 2-3 weeks on HC quashing AP govt ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one filed by Andhra Pradesh government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five to three years. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna said it would not pass any interim order and would dispose of the pleas in next two to three weeks. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, said that during the period governor may be requested to appoint an interim state election commissioner as election work in the state has been put on hold. The bench refused to pass any directions and posted the matter after three weeks. On June 10, the top court had refused to stay the order of the High Court striking down an ordinance promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five years to three. It had issued notices and sought response from the State Election Commission (SEC) and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was restored as state poll panel chief. The top court had agreed to hear the plea of state government challenging the recent decision of Andhra Pradesh High Court striking down the ordinance and asked Kumar and others to file their response in two weeks.

It had said that there are some constitutional issues involved, which require hearing. The top court had said it was not satisfied that the motives of the state government were entirely innocent.

On May 29, the high court had struck down the Ordinance promulgated on April 10 by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, curtailing the tenure of the SEC from five to three years. It also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new chief and restored retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as chief of the state poll panel. Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, had assumed charge as the SEC on April 11, replacing Ramesh Kumar. The high court had delivered the judgment on a batch of writ petitions, including the one by Ramesh Kumar, challenging the Ordinance and the appointment of a new SEC. The YSR Congress government had on April 10 abruptly removed Ramesh Kumar from the post by promulgating the ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, curtailing the tenure of the SEC to three years from five.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shocked at CBSE's move to drop topics like citizenship, federalism in new syllabus: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took umbrage on Wednesday over the CBSEs decision to drop topics such as citizenship, federalism and partition in an effort to rationalise its curriculum amid the COVID-19 crisis. She appealed to t...

REPEAT-Senegal slave island, moved by George Floyd's death, renames Europe Square

Senegals Goree Island, which for centuries served as a way station in the Transatlantic slave trade, has changed the name of its Europe Square in response to the death of George Floyd in the United States and the global movement it inspired...

Labour unions agree to accept SAA severance packages

Labour unions, representatives of non-unionised managers and ground staff have agreed to accept the South African Airways SAA voluntary severance packages VSPs.The severance packages will be supported by a social plan and skills development...

Ananda in the Himalayas Reopens on 1st August 2020 With an Enhanced Retreat and Virtual Offering

New Delhi India, July 8 ANIBusinessWire India Ananda in the Himalayas www.anandaspa.com is all set to open its gates to domestic travellers from the 1st of August 2020. As India emerges cautiously from lockdown, wellness remains a top prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020