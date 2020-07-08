HC declines to entertain plea alleging zoos' inaction over people jumping into animal enclosures

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a plea alleging inaction by the Centre and the Central Zoo Authority regarding repeated instances of people jumping into animal enclosures in various zoos across the country. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, allowed the petitioner -- an animal rights organization -- to move a representation before appropriate authorities in view of the cause espoused in the plea.

"As and when such a representation is received, the same shall be decided in accordance with the law, rules, regulations, and government policy applicable to the facts of the case," the court said. It further said that the decision shall be taken "as expeditiously as possible and practicable".

The central government standing counsel, Rajesh Gogna, told the bench that complaints of petitioner organization, regarding violation of wildlife laws by the zoos, are being processed and action has been taken in some cases. The petition, moved through animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra, had cited various instances of people jumping into tiger or lion enclosures in various zoos across the country, leading to those individuals getting mauled to death by the felines.

It had alleged that zoo authorities were not ensuring that such incidents do not happen.