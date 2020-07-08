Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany insists self-regulation not enough for Facebook

Globally, Facebook said it took action on 5.7 million pieces of content it detected as hate speech in the fourth quarter of 2019, rising to 9.6 million in the first quarter of this year, with 90% detected and deleted before they were reported by users. PUBLIC DEBATE "DISTORTED AND POISONED" Facebook has promised to do more to find and remove hateful content, but U.S. organizers of the growing advertising boycott said on Tuesday they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. Germany wants to keep up the pressure.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:01 IST
Germany insists self-regulation not enough for Facebook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany is determined to expand its attempts to regulate online hate speech even as Facebook promises to do more to clean up its site after a global advertiser boycott, with politicians saying the issue is too important to leave to self-regulation. A German law in force since 2018 demands that social networks delete or block obviously criminal content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint or face a hefty fine.

The legislation has been closely watched as concerns mount globally about hateful posts, but it has had a limited impact so far and has not stopped online hate speech in Germany, blamed for helping to fuel a wave of racist attacks in the last year. "We can't tell if there is a positive effect due to the law or due to the general debate right now," said Amélie Heldt, a researcher at the Leibniz Institute for Media Research, Hamburg.

The law did help encourage social media companies to invest more in policing content on their sites: Facebook now has some 2,000 content reviewers in Germany out of a global total of about 15,000, although they also check posts in other languages. Facebook reported removing 1,392 posts in 2019 due to the law, about a third of the complaints it received, far fewer than the more than quarter of a million complaints reported by Twitter and Google's YouTube video service.

German authorities last year fined Facebook 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for under-reporting complaints, saying the site makes it harder for users to report posts under the German law than under the social network's own community standards. Globally, Facebook said it took action on 5.7 million pieces of content it detected as hate speech in the fourth quarter of 2019, rising to 9.6 million in the first quarter of this year, with 90% detected and deleted before they were reported by users.

PUBLIC DEBATE "DISTORTED AND POISONED" Facebook has promised to do more to find and remove hateful content, but U.S. organizers of the growing advertising boycott said on Tuesday they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Germany wants to keep up the pressure. As part of its six-month presidency of the European Union, Berlin called for more action at a meeting on Monday of the bloc's justice ministers. "We cannot accept the public debate being distorted and poisoned," said German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht. "Voluntary commitments and self-responsibility are not enough."

The German parliament last month agreed a new package of measures to fight far-right extremism and online hatred, including an obligation for social networks to report suspected criminal content to a new office under the federal prosecutors. Free speech advocates have criticised the original law for pushing decisions about what counts as criminal speech on to private companies.

"You can't outsource criminal law," said Anke Domscheit-Berg, a left-wing opposition lawmaker. "We need better qualified and resourced police... but that doesn't mean we should remove responsibility from Facebook." Facebook declined to comment.

The German internet industry association Eco, which counts Facebook as a member, said regulating platforms would not fix the bigger social problem of increased racism and populism. "Criminal prosecution remains the responsibility of the state. Providers must not be made sheriffs of the state," said Alexander Rabe, Eco managing director.

But Markus Beckedahl, the founder of digital news portal netzpolitik.de and an activist on Internet regulation, said European action was urgently needed, given the power of social media giants. "What we really need is strong regulation - like what we have for the food industry and other sectors," he said. ($1 = 0.8870 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump as U.S. election looms

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, for the first time on Wednesday, in a potentially awkward encounter that has drawn flak from some U.S. Democrats unhappy it is coming so close to t...

Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in Karnataka getting cured of the disease. Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered from COV...

Locust attack: NGT dismisses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan

The National Green Tribunal has junked a fresh plea seeking implementation of the Centres contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show that inadequate steps have been taken by the concerned authoriti...

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly man for his truck

A Texas inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting an elderly man at his home as he robbed him of his truck nearly three decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection by the state on Wednesday.Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, is set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020