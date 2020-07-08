UP Police doubles bounty for arrest of Vikas Dubey to 5 lakhs

The Office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police announced on Wednesday said the bounty on the arrest of the main accused of the recent Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey, has been doubled from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

A search operation is currently underway for Dubey. Earlier today, Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. There was a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Bajpai, the police informed.

Amar Dubey, the wanted man's close aide was also gunned down by the state's Special Task Force today. (ANI)