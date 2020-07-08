Senior police official killed in encounter with suspected militants in Pak
One of the suspected militant Naseer was killed in the encounter, while two of his accomplices were injured and managed to escape, the official said. Police have launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest them, he said..PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:05 IST
A senior police official was killed and two constables were critically injured during an encounter with suspected militants in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened in Rajjar tehsil of Swabi district in the province when Deputy Superintendent of Police Allama Iqbal along with a police team raided a hideout of the suspected militants after receiving a tip-off about their presence in the area, District Police Officer Imran Shahid said.
During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit Iqbal and he died on the spot, while the two constables, Faisal Khan and Tayyab, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, he said. One of the suspected militant Naseer was killed in the encounter, while two of his accomplices were injured and managed to escape, the official said.
Police have launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest them, he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Allama Iqbal
- Swabi district
- Rajjar
- Faisal Khan
ALSO READ
Latif says result of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England difficult to predict
Pakistan fails in attempt to charge Indian citizen as 'global terrorist' by UNSC sanction committe
More virus positives won't stop Pakistan tour, says Giles
Migratory birds flock to Pakistan as lockdown keeps poachers at bay
Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara