China demands Australia stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2020 12:52 IST
China said on Thursday it deplores and opposes what it called "groundless accusations and measures" by the Australian government on Hong Kong, and urged Canberra to stop meddling in Beijing's affairs.
"We urge the Australian side to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs under any pretext or in any way," the Chinese embassy in Australia said in a statement attributed to an unnamed spokesman. "Otherwise it will lead to nothing but lifting a rock only to hit its own feet."
Australia said earlier on Thursday it was suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to a new national security law introduced in the city and announced measures that provide a path to permanent residence for some Hong Kong people in the country.
