Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court extends Nirav Modi's judicial remand to Aug 6

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 6 after he appeared at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:42 IST
UK court extends Nirav Modi's judicial remand to Aug 6
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 6 after he appeared at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case. The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year, appeared via videolink before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for a regular 28-day "call-over" hearing until the second leg of his extradition trial begins in September.

"Nice to see you looking well," said Judge Arbuthnot, as she informed Modi of his next videolink call-over hearing on August 6. In May, District Judge Samuel Goozee presided over the first part of the extradition trial, held in a partial remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the second part scheduled for a five-day hearing from September 7.

"I hope Mr Modi by the time we get to September, the current restrictions on movement from prisons have been eased and you can be in court in person to follow the proceedings," the judge had told Modi, at the end of a four-day partial hearing of the case on May 14. Modi had been following the court proceedings from a room at Wandsworth Prison and could be seen taking notes during the course of the trial.

The first part of the case focused on establishing a prima facie case against him but the schedule had to be re-timetabled as the government of India submitted a further set of documents as "corroboratory evidence". The judge allowed the additional evidence to be introduced but agreed that Modi's defence team would require enough time to "digest" them.

Therefore, a hearing already planned to deal with a second extradition request, made by the Indian authorities and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this year on two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death", has been effectively extended to conclude the prima facie case arguments. The judge has indicated that the two requests are "inextricably linked" and therefore he would be handing down an overall judgment at the conclusion of the second hearing, scheduled between September 7 and 11.

The charges against the diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), known as "letters of undertaking" (LoUs). Modi's team has sought to counter the allegations of fraud by deposing witnesses to establish the volatility of the gems trade and that the LoUs were standard practice.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, have been laying out the case that a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to his companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions. This resulted in a fraud amounting to nearly USD 2 billion.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in...

Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, three more patients, including an 86-year-old ...

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19; there have been some localised outbreaks: Health Ministry.

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19 there have been some localised outbreaks Health Ministry....

Five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur presented to President Kovind

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of reprinting of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts NMM. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur published under the NMM was presented to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020