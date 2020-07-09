SCAORA writes to CJI, seeks probe into death of lawyer in SC premises

A lawyers' body on Thursday wrote to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking an inquiry into the death of 80-year old lawyer S K Dhingra inside the Supreme Court premises allegedly due to lack of proper medical care. The SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates On Record Associaon) termed the death of the lawyer due to cardiac arrest as "an utter failure of the Supreme Court administration and security." Dhingra passed away on Wednesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest within the Supreme Court premises allegedly due to medical negligence. "SCAORA (Association) calls upon the competent authority to immediately hold a time-bound enquiry against the concerned officers in the Supreme Court administration, the Supreme Court security and the government dispensary within the Supreme Court premises, and to take strict penal action, including prosecution for criminal negligence and dismissal from service, against the erring officers" it said in a resolution.

It has been alleged that Dhingra was unable to avail any kind of medical assistance from the government dispensary situated within the premises. The SCAORA has sent the resolution to the CJI and expressed shock over the lack of a state-of art emergency medical facility within its premises for the benefit of the Advocates. The resolution said, "SCOARA demands that such Facility be set up and a Standard Operative Procedure be laid down immediately so that no person passes away within the Supreme Court premises awaiting basic medical treatment. "SCAORA further demands that the Supreme Court security be directed to be of assistance during an emergency medical situation within the Supreme Court premises".

It has also been alleged that Dhingra was not allowed entry from a gate in the apex court premises by the security personnel. "Further, such untimely demise of Dhingra was reportedly also due to the refusal by the Supreme Court security to allow the entry of the vehicle from Gate B (meant for exit) despite being told of the emergency medical situation – which wasted crucial time that could have led to providing emergency medical treatment to Dhingra, Advocate, and saved his life...," the bar body said..