Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCAORA writes to CJI, seeks probe into death of lawyer in SC premises

"SCAORA (Association) calls upon the competent authority to immediately hold a time-bound enquiry against the concerned officers in the Supreme Court administration, the Supreme Court security and the government dispensary within the Supreme Court premises, and to take strict penal action, including prosecution for criminal negligence and dismissal from service, against the erring officers" it said in a resolution. It has been alleged that Dhingra was unable to avail any kind of medical assistance from the government dispensary situated within the premises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:07 IST
SCAORA writes to CJI, seeks probe into death of lawyer in SC premises

A lawyers' body on Thursday wrote to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking an inquiry into the death of 80-year old lawyer S K Dhingra inside the Supreme Court premises allegedly due to lack of proper medical care. The SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates On Record Associaon) termed the death of the lawyer due to cardiac arrest as  "an utter failure of the Supreme Court administration and security."  Dhingra passed away on Wednesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest within the Supreme Court premises allegedly due to medical negligence. "SCAORA (Association) calls upon the competent authority to immediately hold a time-bound enquiry against the concerned officers in the Supreme Court administration, the Supreme Court security and the government dispensary within the Supreme Court premises, and to take strict penal action, including prosecution for criminal negligence and dismissal from service, against the erring officers" it said in a resolution.

It has been alleged that Dhingra was unable to avail any kind of medical assistance from the government dispensary situated within the premises. The SCAORA has sent the resolution to the CJI and expressed shock over the lack of a state-of art emergency medical facility within its premises for the benefit of the Advocates. The resolution said, "SCOARA demands that such Facility be set up and a Standard Operative Procedure be laid down immediately so that no person passes away within the Supreme Court premises awaiting basic medical treatment. "SCAORA further demands that the Supreme Court security be directed to be of assistance during an emergency medical situation within the Supreme Court premises".

It has also been alleged that Dhingra was not allowed entry from a gate in the apex court premises by the security personnel. "Further, such untimely demise of Dhingra was reportedly also due to the refusal by the Supreme Court security to allow the entry of the vehicle from Gate B (meant for exit) despite being told of the emergency medical situation – which wasted crucial time that could have led to providing emergency medical treatment to Dhingra, Advocate, and saved his life...," the bar body said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the stateThe curbs have been imposed in the state to check ...

Goyal holds meeting with Sovereign Funds, Institutional Investors

New Delhi,&#160;Jul 9 PTI&#160;Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a&#160;meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country. In the meeting,&#160;the minister spo...

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020