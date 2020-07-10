US military needs to take "hard look" at Confederacy symbols: top general

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a "hard look" at symbols of the Confederacy and had recommended a commission to look at the issue, even as President Donald Trump has ruled out renaming military bases that are named for Confederate leader.

"I've recommended a commission of folks to take a hard look at the bases, the statues, the names, all of this stuff, to see if we can have a rational, mature discussion," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley told a Congressional hearing.

Milley said the decision to name some bases after Confederate generals was a political decision and it would be a political decision to rename them. But he added that the focus for the military was unity and cohesion.