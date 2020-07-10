Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Army chief of staff signs "strategic vision" pact with Thailand

McConville met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and also Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong and signed a Strategic Vision Statement, a U.S. Embassy statement said, as Washington looks to reassure allies about its commitment to the region. The text of the statement was not released, but the embassy said McConville and Apirat "discussed modernisation, interoperability, joint training, and doctrine".

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:47 IST
U.S. Army chief of staff signs "strategic vision" pact with Thailand

U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville met with Thailand's prime minister and its army chief on Friday, in the first high-level visit by a foreign delegation to Thailand since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted international travel. McConville met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and also Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong and signed a Strategic Vision Statement, a U.S. Embassy statement said, as Washington looks to reassure allies about its commitment to the region.

The text of the statement was not released, but the embassy said McConville and Apirat "discussed modernisation, interoperability, joint training, and doctrine". The United States has sought to counter China's influence in Southeast Asia, most recently by sending two aircraft carriers to the South China Sea while the Chinese military conducted drills near islands that are also claimed by Vietnam.

Thailand is Washington's oldest ally in Asia, but relations were strained by a 2014 military coup led by then-army chief Prayuth that ousted an elected civilian government. The United States scaled back some military exchanges with Thailand, and Bangkok responded by forging a closer ties with China.

But ties improved after last year's general election that officially restored civilian rule while keeping Prayuth on as a civilian leader, resulting in arms deal for U.S.-made armored personnel carriers and light attack helicopters last year. Prayuth on Friday also acknowledged $2 million in U.S. aid to help Thailand to cope with the coronavirus, according to a news release from his office.

The U.S. delegation visited under a special arrangement to follow strict coronavirus safety measures that required members to wear face masks. Thailand has gone six weeks without confirmed community transmission of coronavirus, while the United States marked a new daily record of more than 60,000 new cases on Thursday.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding breaks down while talking about racism his parents faced

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding struggled to hold back tears on a live broadcast while talking about the racism his parents faced, a day after his powerful speech on the sensitive subject. Ahead of day one of the first Test b...

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS, three service chiefs on current situation on LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will meet Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs to discuss the current situation on the Line of Actual Control LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will also review t...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020