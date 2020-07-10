Philippines' lower house committee rejects ABS-CBN's franchise renewal

Philippines' lower house committee rejects ABS-CBN's franchise renewalReuters | Manila | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:50 IST
A Philippine lower house committee on Friday rejected a request for a 25-year extension of the broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN Corp, a move that will ensure the media conglomerate that has angered President Rodrigo Duterte will stay off air. Philippine lawmakers voted against a bill that would have given a license to the media group, whose congressional franchise expired on May 4.
The telecom regulator ordered ABS-CBN and its dozens of radio and television stations to cease operations on May 5.
