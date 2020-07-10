Delhi HC to hear on Aug 20 plea seeking welfare schemes for unorganised sector workers
The Delhi High Court on Friday slated for August 20 hearing on a petition seeking directions for the implementation of mandatory and statutory social welfare schemes prescribed under the aegis of the Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for August 20, allowing petitioner Abhijit Mishra's plea to seek an early hearing in the matter.
Mishra, in his plea filed through advocate Payal Bahl, sought an early hearing saying that the Delhi government has not implemented any statutory provision of the Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008, since the date it came into force -- May 16, 2009, till date. The petitioner submitted that the respondents have embedded a habit of deliberate disobedience and adherence of laws enacted by the Parliament of India and it is such a sorrow state of affair that even after more than 10 Years, the Government of Delhi has disregarded its statutory obligation towards the Citizens of India.
It submitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought misery upon several citizens, especially those who are on the verge of poverty lines, for whom this Act has been brought by the Parliament of India. Mishra submitted that the respondents are in contempt of the court for willful disobedience and contempt of the Parliament of India for failing to fulfill the objects of the legislature. (ANI)
