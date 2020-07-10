Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Secretary to brief parliamentary panel on COVID-19 management on July 15

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will brief the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on the coronavirus management on July 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:49 IST
Home Secretary to brief parliamentary panel on COVID-19 management on July 15
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will brief the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on the coronavirus management on July 15. Bhalla will brief the parliamentary committee on the management of COVID-19 pandemic and coordination with state governments, phased unlocking, resumption of economic activities, inter-state movement of people and goods and goods and state of preparedness.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday with a recovery rate standing at about 63 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Welsh government allows recreational cricket from July 13

The Welsh Government has given its permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from July 13, Cricket Wales announced on Friday. Cricket Wales welcomes the First Ministers announcement at lunchtime today, Friday 10th July, which s...

Formula 1 adds Mugello and Sochi to its revised 2020 calendar

Formula 1 one Friday announced the addition of Mugello and Sochi in its revised 2020 race calendar. Italys spectacular Mugello circuit will host a Grand Prix for the very first time in September, as Formula 1 announced the Tuscan Grand Prix...

Russia, China veto Syria aid via Turkey for second time this week

Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by Western members of the U.N. Security Council to extend approval - which expires on Friday - for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next...

Union Health Minister tells TN to step up COVID-19 testing

The Centre on Friday advised the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up COVID-19 testing besides taking up other containment strategies. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a tweet, said the spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020