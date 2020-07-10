Home Secretary to brief parliamentary panel on COVID-19 management on July 15

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will brief the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on the coronavirus management on July 15. Bhalla will brief the parliamentary committee on the management of COVID-19 pandemic and coordination with state governments, phased unlocking, resumption of economic activities, inter-state movement of people and goods and goods and state of preparedness.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday with a recovery rate standing at about 63 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)