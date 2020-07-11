Science News Roundup: Scientists focus on immune system T cells; Tuberculosis warn of potential wave of COVID and more
While the studies are small and have yet to be reviewed by outside experts, some scientists now say that people who experience a mild illness, or no symptoms at all, from the new coronavirus, may be eliminating the infection through this T cell response.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies
As scientists question whether the presence or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting people in the pandemic. Recent studies show that some recovered patients who tested negative for coronavirus antibodies did develop T cells in response to their COVID-19 infection. While the studies are small and have yet to be reviewed by outside experts, some scientists now say that people who experience a mild illness, or no symptoms at all, from the new coronavirus, maybe eliminating the infection through this T cell response.
Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 deaths; dormitory screening urged
The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths.
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis, and delirium. A study by researchers at University College London (UCL)described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage, or other serious brain effects.
Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory. The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that the novel coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets floating in the air, a nod to more than 200 experts in aerosol science who publicly complained that the U.N. agency had failed to warn the public about this risk.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- University College London
- COVID-19