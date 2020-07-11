Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh taken in custody by NIA

Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling cases,has been taken in custody by National Investigation Agency here.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:44 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh taken in custody by NIA
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling cases, has been taken in custody by National Investigation Agency here. Her family members have also been taken into custody by NIA, which is probing the case.

She will be produced at the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday. The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

The NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case. The agency has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Swapna Suresh was on the run following the gold seizure. She was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. She was ousted after being named an accused in the case. Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure all ryots get 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of Rythu Bandhu, a farm investment support scheme. Rao, who held a meeting with Ministers and of...

UP govt caps COVID treatment cost in pvt hospitals; DM wants strict compliance in Noida

Private super speciality hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida can charge no more than Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 15,000 for ICU and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care for COVID-19 treatment, an official order said on S...

Robber held with Rs 3.50 lakh cash

Police on Saturday arrested a suspected robber here in Maharashtra and seized Rs 3.50 lakh cash from him, an official said. The accused Dinesh Kare and his aides had allegedly robbed a city-based trader off cash on June 17 while he was goin...

Johns Hopkins sues to block rule on international students

Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administrations decision to make international students leave the US if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall. The Baltimore private institutio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020