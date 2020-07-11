Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh taken in custody by NIA
Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling cases,has been taken in custody by National Investigation Agency here.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:44 IST
Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling cases, has been taken in custody by National Investigation Agency here. Her family members have also been taken into custody by NIA, which is probing the case.
She will be produced at the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday. The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.
The NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case. The agency has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
Swapna Suresh was on the run following the gold seizure. She was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. She was ousted after being named an accused in the case. Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6. (ANI)
