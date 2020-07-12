Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police officer, suspended for alleged role in Vikas Dubey case, moves SC seeking protection

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to the bullets fired by his men from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Sharma, in his plea filed before the apex court, said he was arrested on the ground that he had informed the accused persons about the police raid at Bikru village.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:42 IST
Police officer, suspended for alleged role in Vikas Dubey case, moves SC seeking protection
File photo Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A police officer, suspended and arrested for his alleged role in passing on crucial information about a raid to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection citing the spate of encounters in which the gangster and his aides were killed. The plea, filed through his wife Vinita Sirohi, apprehended that her husband Krishn Kumar Sharma may be eliminated through "illegal and unconstitutional means". Sub-inspector Sharma, along with three others, was suspended on July 5 for his alleged involvement in passing on information to Dubey about police movement towards his house in Kanpur district to arrest him.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur allegedly met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to the bullets fired by his men from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Sharma, in his plea filed before the apex court, said he was arrested on the ground that he had informed the accused persons about the police raid at Bikru village. Challenging the claim, Sharma, who is currently in jail, said he was directed by his in-charge Vinay Tiwari, Station Officer of the Chaubeypur police station, to remain at the police station. Sharma said Tiwari told him in the night that he was going in a team to arrest a criminal as per instructions to him on the phone, with further instructions to conduct a cross-checking at the GT crossing road. "It is further stated that the contents of the alleged General Diary Details itself is a proof and speaks volumes of the lies of the arresting… of Petitioner no. 1 (Sharma) showing that he was trying to run away whereas it is a matter of record that Petitioner no. 1 was living in the quarters situated within the premise of the police station," the plea said. Filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, the petition also alleged that the death of an accused namely Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh took place under "suspicious circumstances".

"It is submitted that the extrajudicial killings of all of the above-accused show plentiful the conduct and modus operandi of all the investigative agencies responsible for the investigation of the present FIR. It is clearly evident that the institutions tasked with the protection of law and order in the state have taken law into their own hands and have been killing the accused persons as soon as arresting such persons," the plea said. The petition has sought the protection of Sharma's life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution besides the transfer of the investigation to an independent investigative agency.

Earlier, five members of Dubey's gang were killed in separate encounters. On July 3, two of his associates — Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey — were killed by police in an encounter in Kanpur. On July 8 the police killed another aide — Amar Dubey — who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

On July 9, Dubey's two more aides, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, were killed in separate encounters in Kanpur and Etawah districts. While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was killed in Kanpur when he allegedly tried to flee from police custody, another aide, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah.

Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he allegedly snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee. Vikas Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on information leading to his arrest, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. NGO People's Union for Civil Liberties on Saturday moved the top court seeking that a special investigation team (SIT) probe the killings of Vikas Dubey and his two aides by the Uttar Pradesh police in three separate encounters.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

After Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya also test positive for COVID-19

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19, the megastars daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra Healt...

Police officer, suspended for alleged role in Vikas Dubey case, moves SC seeking protection

New Delhi, Jul 12 PTI A police officer, suspended and arrested for his alleged role in passing on crucial information about a raid to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection citing the spate of encoun...

Pulse oximeters like ‘surakha kavach’, have minimised COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed pulse oximeters as suraksha kavach protective shield that have helped minimise COVID-19 deaths of patients under home isolation in Delhi. Delhi government has provided pulse oximeters to asymp...

Rajasthan: Nagaur MP get death threat

Rajasthans Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has allegedly received a death threat, the video of which has gone viral on social media. A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for speaking against criminals like Jagan Gurj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020