All the country's land is with us: ITBP and BSF DG on India-China standoff

All the country's land is with us, said Surjeet Singh Deswal, Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) on India-China standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:14 IST
Surjeet Singh Deswal speaking to reporters on Sunday in Gurugram. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All the country's land is with us, said Surjeet Singh Deswal, Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) on India-China standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. "Humare desh ka jitna bhi land hai woh humare pass hai (All the country's land is with us)," Deswal said in a press conference here on Sunday.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Deswal said that India is fully capable of protecting its land. "The situation is gradually improving, efforts are on at military level as well as at diplomatic level, bilateral meetings also taking place. The country is fully capable of safeguarding what is rightfully ours, under all circumstances," he said.

Deswal's statement comes at a time when India and China are involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions. Twenty Indian soldiers had lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India and China have agreed to disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation from border areas and it is a work in progress. "We have agreed on the need to disengage because troops are deployed very close to each other. Disengagement and de-escalation process has been agreed and it has just commenced. It is very much a work in progress," Jaishankar had said at a virtual session during India Global Week 2020. (ANI)

