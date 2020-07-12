Delhi minimizes COVID-19 fatalities, courtesy Pulse Oximeters: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that COVID-19 fatalities have been minimised in the national capital due to the use of Pulse Oximeter by the patients. "Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of COVID patients in home isolation through Suraksha Kavach called Pulse Oximeter. If patients detect their oxygen is falling they reach out to us. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to hospital," Kejriwal said.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, said the health department. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital has climbed to 1,12,494, including 89,968 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,155 active cases and 3,371 deaths.

As many as 9,443 RT-PCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital today and the total number of tests done so far stands at 7,89,853. (ANI)s