Telangana reports 1,269 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

A total of 1,269 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, said the state's health department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:21 IST
Telangana reports 1,269 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,269 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, said the state's health department. The state's total COVID-19 cases now stands at 34,671, including 11,883 active cases and 22,482 recoveries.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 356 lives in the state. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 cases on Sunday, while the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,674. (ANI)

